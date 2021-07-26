Defective Blocks Working Group requests discussions be extended

The Defective Blocks Working Group has requested talks with Government are extended with urgent Mica related issues addressed by the July 31st deadline.

It comes following two meetings last week, with one homeowner walking out of Friday's meeting claiming Government officials are attempting to push through another 90/ 10 scheme.

Fellow member of the working group, Eileen Doherty says the process of talks is not working with the group being instructed to themselves, provide Government with details on square footage costs and estimated accommodation costs.

The working group is due meet again tomorrow.

Ms Doherty told the Nine til Noon Show that, they will not allow discussions be rushed: