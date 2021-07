Olympic debutant Nhat Nguyen won his first Group F Badminton match at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

The Dubliner beat Nikula Karunaratne of Sri Lanka in two sets - 21-16 - 21-14.

Nguyen will face Wang Tzu-Wei from Chinese Taipei in his second group match on Wednesday.

The Team Lead in Japan for Badminton Ireland is their High Performance Director from Raphoe, Daniel Magee.

Daniel was impressed with Nhat's performance on his games debut...