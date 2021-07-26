Cllr McBrearty calls for external auditor to examine council finances

Councillor Frank McBrearty has called for the Government to employ an external auditor to forensically examine the financial records of Donegal County Council.

He claims it is on the basis of what he says is the mess the financial records have been left in and many unanswered questions.

Many councillors called for more clarity on why the proposal was being made with Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher proposing whatever information Councillor McBrearty has be circulated to all councillors.

Numerous Councillors expressed their confidence in the Finance team of Donegal County Council.

In response to Councillor Frank McBrearty, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin confirmed that he had no prior contact on the matter and confirmed also that an external and internal auditor is in place.

John McLaughlin asked Councillor McBrearty to submit any evidence he claims he has on the financial records of the Council to himself.