Clarity sought on future of Lifford Hospital building

The Friends of Lifford Hospital are calling on the HSE to clarify the future of the facility, saying this afternoon that preparations are being made to transfer staff to either Stranorlar or Ramelton.

The group's Chairperson John Quinn says they had received promises from the HSE that they would be b briefed on what was happening, but since the Covid pandemic, that hasn't been the case.

He says in the absence of information, speculation can develop, and the HSE should act now to nip that in the bud...............