Bars and restaurants across the country can open their doors for indoor dining for the first time since December.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, will be allowed to avail of indoor service.

A maximum of 6 adults will be allowed at one table and wearing face masks will be mandatory while not seated.

Donal O'Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA says there are a lot of mixed feelings around the reopening: