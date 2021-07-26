1,345 new Covid cases in ROI, 639 in NI

There were 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic this evening.

141 patients are in hospital with the virus , with 25 in intensive care.

North of the border, 639 new cases have been confirmed today, with no additional covid related deaths.

There are 208 patients being treated in hospitals, 25 of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, figures published today show Donegal's Covid 19 incidence rate is still three times the national average.

In the two weeks to midnight on Thursday, there were 1,407 cases in the county, an incidence rate of 883.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 290.3