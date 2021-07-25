Professor calls for border restrictions between Donegal & rest of ROI

A Professor at University College Dublin has said that border restrictions may be needed at the border with Northern Ireland, or even at Donegal's borders with other counties in the Republic of Ireland, in order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

His comments come following the high number of coronavirus cases in the Republic and the North - and especially in County Donegal, where incidence rates of Covid-19 have almost reached 2,000 cases per 100,000 people in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area.

1,345 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours, while 1,520 new infections have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

UCD Professor Julien Mercille says it's vital to prevent infections from "spilling over" from north of the border, or from Donegal, to the rest of the Republic of Ireland...