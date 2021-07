Mona McSharry has qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo.

The Sligo native who swims out of Marlins Swimming Club in Ballyshannon finished third in her heat in a time of one minute 6.39 seconds and was just a tenth of a second outside off her Irish record.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow morning where McSharry will be aiming to reach the final