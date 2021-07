Gardaí say they are attending the scene of a serious road traffic collision between the Dry Arch Roundabout and Port Road Roundabout in Letterkenny.

Gardaí claim the incident occurred at approximately 4:55pm this evening, when a tractor and a motorcyclist collided.

They say both motorists are receiving medical attention, and no further updates are available at this time.

Delays are expected, and parts of the road are closed off to the public at the Dry Arch Roundabout.