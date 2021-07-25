Digital Covid Cert could allow for larger wedding attendances

Use of the Digital Covid Cert could be extended to wedding parties, under plans to be considered by government this week.

Cabinet is to discuss using the system as a way for couples to get between 50 and 100 guests at their weddings from next month.

Up to 100 guests had been expected to be allowed attend weddings in August, however last week the Tanaiste advised planning for a maximum of 50.

President of the Wedding International Professionals Association, Tara Fay, says extending the use of the certs is a good idea: