CO2 monitors to be issued to schools to try and prevent Covid-19 spread

The Department of Education is procuring portable CO2 monitors which will be distributed to schools in August and September.

20 to 35 monitors will be issued to every school in order to improve ventilation and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Education Minister Norma Foley will bring an update on the schools reopening plan to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Sunday Independent reports a decision will also be taken to retain the capacity limit on school transport to 50 percent.

Infectious disease specialist, Professor Sam McConkey, says carbon dioxide monitors aren't the be-all and end-all: