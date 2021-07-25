40-Over Cricket League Results 24/07/2021

The two groups in this season’s Long’s SuperValu 40-over league were completed on Saturday afternoon and the eight sides who will compete for this year’s Premier League title have now been decided.

At Killyclooney, Killyclooney lost to Ballyspallen by 6 wickets.

At Magheramason, Bready beat Bonds Glen by 8 wickets.

At Strabane Park, Strabane lost to St Johnston by 43 runs.

At Beechgrove, Brigade lost to Fox Lodge by 16 runs.

At the Bleachgreen, Ardmore beat Glendermott by 8 wickets.

At Foyle View, Newbuildings beat Donemana by 7 wickets.