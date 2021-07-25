1,345 new ROI Covid-19 cases yesterday, 1,520 new cases in North

The HSE confirmed yesterday that there have been 1,345 additional cases of COVID-19 detected in the Republic of Ireland.

As of today, HSE CEO Paul Reid announced that there are currently 123 patients with the virus in hospitals in the Republic - that's an increase of 18 on yesterday.

21 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units.

Meanwhile 1,520 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland yesterday.

There has also been one additional covid related death in the North.

Donegal's Covid 19 incidence rate is still three times the national average, according to the latest available HSE data.

In the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday, there were 1,334 cases in the county, an incidence rate of 838 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 274.4 cases per 100,000.