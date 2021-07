The Department of Health has reported 1,126 new cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.

123 patients are currently being treated in Irish hospitals with the virus. Of those, 22 are in intensive care units.

The head of the HSE says almost 70 percent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Paul Reid says more than 5.5 million doses have been administered so far.

He also says over 80 percent of adults in the Republic have now had at least one dose.