1 in 4 businesses won’t reopen for indoor dining tomorrow – Restaurants Association

The Restaurants Association says one in four businesses won't reopen for indoor dining tomorrow.

The Government is expected today to sign off on guidelines for indoor service, which is set to resume from tomorrow.

Customers will need to show proof of immunity from Covid-19, by being fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus, by using a Digital Covid Cert.

There will be a limit of six adults per table, children will be allowed indoors but premises must close by 11.30pm.

For businesses that will be fully re-opening for indoor dining tomorrow, many challenges and complaints still remain with the new incoming legislation in the industry.

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners Federation says they're not happy with having to get contact tracing details for every individual....