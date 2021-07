Finn Harps are into the second round of the FAI Cup after they beat Fairview Rangers 3-0 after Extra Time.

The game had finished 0-0 in normal time but Sean Boyd opened the scoring on four minutes into Extra Time.

An own goal then doubled Harps' lead near the end before Barry McNamee sealed the win in the dying seconds of the game.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told John Keogh he's thankful his side survived...