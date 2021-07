SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan is calling for the Irish and British governments to immediately order a full public inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

It's after a High Court judge in Northern Ireland yesterday ruled the attack could have been prevented.

Justice Mark Horner also called for new investigations into the Real IRA bombing, which killed 29 people in 1998.

The West Tyrone MLA has said he wants a strong response from the Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister: