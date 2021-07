Derry City reached the second round of the FAI Cup with a penalty shootout win over Drogheda United on Saturday afternoon.

The game had finished 1-1 after extra time with goals coming from Dinny Corcoran for Drogheda and Danny Lafferty netting from the spot for Derry City.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin he's delighted to get through to the next round of the FAI Cup...