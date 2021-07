Naomh Conaill are All County League Division 1 champions after they beat Killybegs 5-19 to five points.

Goals from Leo McLoone, Ciaran Brennan, Charles McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan and Kieran Gallagher gave the hosts a 29 point win.

The win means Naomh Conaill have won all seven of their league games and could still be caught by St Eunan's and Kilcar but Martin Regan's side have already beaten both of them meaning they would come out on top in any head to head scenario.