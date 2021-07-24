More than 20 new jobs to be created in Donegal Gaeltacht

Over 20 new jobs are to be created in the Donegal Gaeltacht after the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta approved a €2.77m investment package for Gaeltacht companies.

In total, 95 new full-time jobs are expected to be created when the projects agreed yesterday evening get underway.

The board also welcomed the extra funding announced for the gteic Gaeltacht digital network under the Connected Hubs Scheme, which was announced this week by Minister Heather Humphries. This scheme supports the provision of digital hubs in a number of areas, including Kilcar, Carrigart and Tory Island.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says this extra funding will provide remote workers and those who wish to return home to Gaeltacht areas around the country with an additional opportunity to do so, and ensure the survival of their communities and the Irish language.