Irish Water issues night time restrictions as demand remains high in Donegal

Irish Water says it has been working closely with Donegal County Council to maximise the amount of treated drinking water available to all customers.

They say demand for water is high in many areas of East and North Donegal. In the Letterkenny - Milford area, demand is particularly high in Carrigart, Downings, Fanad and Ramelton, while in Inishowen, Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin Town, Malin Head and Gleenely are registering high figures, as is the whole of the Lough Mourne Water Supply Zone is high.

As a result of low reservoir storage levels, Irish Water says night time restrictions have been put in place in Lifford, Convoy, Raphoe, Castlefinn, Ballybofey, Stanorlar and Glenfin, and restrictions in all other areas are now a real possibility if demand doesn’t ease, as water treatment plants continue to operate at maximum capacity.