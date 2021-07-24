Fáilte Ireland publishes new indoor dining guidelines for Monday re-opening

Fáilte Ireland's draft guidelines were published shortly before midnight last night, just over 48 hours before indoor dining is allowed to resume for the first time this year.

They say the guidelines are expected to be signed off on by Government tomorrow.

Only guests who are fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months, and their children will be allowed entry to indoor dining settings.

Adults must have proof of immunity, such as an EU Digital Covid Cert, and photo ID.

Face-coverings most be worn at all times by customers, other than when seated at their table.

Closing time will be 11.30pm and there will be no counter service, but there will also be no time limit for customers.

There should be 2 metres between tables, and 1 metre between people seated at the tables.

Contact-tracing must be in place for all adult guests, with their names and contact details taken.