Derry City progressed through to the Second Round of the FAI Cup after they beat Drogheda United 4-2 on penalties after the game finished level at one apiece.

Drogheda took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Dinny Corcoran but Derry levelled at the death through a Danny Lafferty penalty.

The Candystripes then went on to win the tie 4-2 on penalties with youngster Evan McLaughlin firing home the winning penalty.

Kevin McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio Sport...