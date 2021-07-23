Treasa Jenkins drafted into Donegal line up for Kerry game

Donegal and Kerry clash in a do or die All Ireland Championship tie on Saturday evening in Tuam Galway.

The winner will go through to meet the All Ireland Champions Dublin in the quarter finals while the loser face a battle for survival in the senior ranks.

Kerry are unchanged for the game from the narrow one-point loss to Galway in Round 1, while Donegal have brought in Treasa Jenkins for Amy Boyle Carr after losing out to the Westerners in Round 2.

Kerry (v Donegal): C Butler; C O’Brien, A Desmond (capt.), C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, N Carmody; M O’Connell, C Evans, L Galvin; D O’Leary, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Donegal (v Kerry): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; T Jenkins, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin, N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.