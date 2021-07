Police in Derry are appealing for information following reports of an arson attack on a property in the Fallowlea Park area last night.

At around 9:50, it is believed that a fire was started deliberately in a top floor flat, no-one was present at the time of the incident.

Police say they are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life, and are asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact them.