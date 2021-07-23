New online portal opened for people who have had Covid

An online Recovery Certificate Portal has been launched by the Department of Health to allow members of the public request a certificate of recovery from Covid 19. The department says instead of calling the Digital COVID Certificate helpline, people can now fill out an online form to request a certificate of recovery if they have had a positive RT-PCR test more than 11 days and less than 6 months ago.

Statement from the Department of Health on the Digital COVID Certificate based on recovery from COVID-19

In addition to the Digital COVID Certificate freephone number, an online Recovery Certificate portal has been launched to allow members of the public request a certificate of recovery. Instead of calling the Digital COVID Certificate helpline, you can now fill out an online form to request a certificate of recovery. This can be accessed here Recovery Certificate Portal.

You can request this certificate if they have had a positive RT-PCR test more than 11 days ago and less than 6 months (180 days) ago. This certificate proves that you've had COVID-19 in the last 6 months (180 days) and is considered another form of the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

If you have questions about your vaccination certificate, please continue to call the Digital COVID Certificate helpline on 1800 807 008 (or +353 76 888 5513 when calling from abroad). Queries in relation to a certificate of a COVID-19 test can be directed to your private test provider. We endeavour to constantly improve this service and the introduction of this accessible self-service portal provides another channel to allow members of the public request their recovery certificate.

If you need general travel advice, please go to gov.ie/travel