Mica homeowner walks out of Defective Blocks Working Group meeting

A member of the Defective Blocks Working Group has walked out of today's meeting.

Paddy Diver took the decision after what he claims are attempts by Government officials to push through another 90/ 10 scheme.

He says he will be taking to the streets again to demand a 100% redress scheme.

Mr Diver claims officials today ruled out second homes, sheds and septic tanks being covered by the scheme as well as a state guarantee.

Speaking to Greg Hughes, he says they are being asked to do the job of professionals: