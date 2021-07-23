Lough Mourne supply issues must be addressed – McGowan

Some residents in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District have been without water for weeks due to issues arising from Lough Mourne.

Earlier this week, Councillor Patrick McGowan raised concerns over works previously carried out from Lough Mourne which he says stop short and as a result has led to bursts along the line and dirty drinking water.

Cllr McGowan says the situation is only getting worse despite representations made to Irish Water senior management.

He has hit out at the utility, claiming its inaction is causing real problems........