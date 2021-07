The HSE says it expects Covid-19 cases to reach 2,000 a day in the next week to 10 days.

1,189 were confirmed yesterday - and Philip Nolan, from NPHET, says the current situation is 'dangerous' and 'very concerning'.

He says cases are growing at 6 per cent a day - and they'll double every 12 days if this continues.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Colm Henry, says he's preparing for 2,000 cases a day by the end of this month: