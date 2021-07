Donegal’s Dale Gorman has signed for English side Yeovil Town from Glentoran on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.

The midfielder will reunite with Darren Sarll who brought him over to England in his teens whilst at Stevenage.

The 25-year-old Letterkenny man is eagerly looking forward to the season with the Vanarama National League side .

Their first game is away to Wrexham on Saturday, August 21.