Further postponed games in Donegal ACL

The Donegal All County League fixtures have once again been hit with postponements this weekend.

After 14 matches were called off last week, a further 8 have been affected this time around.

With the exception of Aodh Ruadh all matches involving teams in the south of the County are postponed this weekend.

As things stand on Friday afternoon, the games involving Four Masters, Naomh Brid, Naomh Naille, Pettigo and Realt na Mara are off.

Division 1 and 1B Brian McCormick Sports

Sat, 24 Jul, Páirc Tamhnaigh, Chill Cartha v Realt na Mara (Senior and Reserve)

Division 2 and 2B Marley Travel

Sun, 25 Jul, Páirc Gearóid O’Gallachóir, St Naul’s V Naomh Columba(Senior and Reserve)

Division 3 and 3B YesChef

Sat, 24 Jul, Páirc Tírconaill, Na Ceithre Maistrí V Naomh Bríd(Senior and Reserve)

Division 4 McGlynn Catering

Fri, 30 Jul, Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 6), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Pettigo

Division 5 South

Sun, 25 Jul, Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne V Na Ceithre Maistrí