Donegal’s Covid rate now three times the national average

There were 1,386 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republuc this evening, the highest daily figure in nearly six months.

106 patients are in hospital with the virus - the highest in almost two months - with 22 in intensive care.

North of the border, 1,337 new cases have been confirmed today, with one additional covid related death.

There are 163 patients being treated in hospitals, 16 of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, figures published today show Donegal's Covid 19 incidence rate is now three times the national average.

In the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday, there were 1,334 cases in the county, an incidence rate of 838 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 274.4