Derry City look to progress in Cup

The Candystripes arrive at Head In The Game Park on Saturday afternoon for a key FAI Cup clash against Drogheda United- the only all-Premier League tie of the first round. It's a competition with which the visitors have enjoyed success down through the years and given that it provides a lifeline towards European qualification as well, the stakes are certainly high.

Ruaidhri Higgins was a cup winner as a player with Derry in 2012 and he would dearly love to go deep in the competition this season.

"Derry City have always had a special relationship with cup football and it's exactly the same now" he said.

"We'll give everything to try and win the game but I know it'll be the same for Drogheda. As always we'll go there and look to be positive and if we are right at the top of our game we give ourselves a great chance to go through."

"Drogheda have been excellent this season and they're right in the mix for the European spots. They will be very difficult to beat, but so should we."

In terms of team news, City will be without Marc Walsh who is on the long-term list, while Jack Malone is suspended. Other than that the visitors are playing from a full deck as they look to secure a spot in Round 2.