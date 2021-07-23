Council urges caution as high fire risk warning is issued

Donegal County Council is appealing to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

It follows the publication this evening of a Condition Orange High Fire Risk warning,.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.

The council is reminding people it is an offence to burn any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between the beginning of March and the end of August.

******************

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a notice of high fire risk (Condition Orange) for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist. The Notice is in effect from 3.00 pm today until midday on 26th July.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar.

Land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.