Business owner suffers online abuse over only permitting fully vaccinated people indoor

A Letterkenny business owner has been subjected to a tirade of online abuse after confirming that only fully vaccinated people would be permitted to his premises when he reopens on Monday.

Enda Nicholls, owner of Arena 7 complex says it was clear there was an orchestrated campaign against him after a social media post announcing their reopening in line with Government guidelines.

He says while it is not ideal to be opening under such restrictions, it is the best deal available at the moment.

Mr Nicholls told today's Nine til Noon Show that he was taken aback by how vicious the comments were: