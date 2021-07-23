Donegal Ulster Bank branches to be transferred to Permanent TSB

500 Ulster Bank employees and 25 branches will transfer to Permanent TSB as part of a proposed deal between the two banks.

The Donegal branches included in plan are Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town and Killybegs.

The two banks have signed a memorandum of understanding which would see Permanent TSB potentially acquire some of Ulster Bank's assets - in a 7.6 billion euro deal.

They include performing non-tracker mortgages as well as a number of business loans.

Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley says he doesn't believe the State, which is a shareholder in the bank, will have to invest more funds: