The Score – 22/07/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score presented by Oisin Kelly, we'll look ahead to the north west battle in the Nickey Rackard Cup as Tyrone host Donegal at the semi final stage with the respective managers Michael McShane and Mickey McCann giving their thoughts ahead of the crucial game.

Donegal CCC Secretary Ed Byrne tells us that priority is playing the 2020 Donegal Senior Club Final and Tommy Devane, Ladies Gaelic Football Commentator, runs the rule over Saturday's Donegal Kerry All Ireland Championship encounter.

Finn Harps are in Limerick playing Fairview Rangers in the cup this weekend, we also hear from Harps boss Ollie Horgan.