Possibility of public inquiry into Arlene Arkinson death offers family hope

The Arkinson family solicitor says the possibility of a public inquiry into the death of Arlene Arkinson offers hope that someday they will be able to bury her.

Yesterday's inquest into the Castlederg teenager found that she was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard.

The 15 year old disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran and was last seen in the company of Robert Howard.

Coroner Brian Sherrard concluded also that Arlene died in Northern Ireland but the precise location of the remains are still unknown.

The family's solicitor, Des Doherty, told today's Nine til Noon Show that a public inquiry may lead to further truth: