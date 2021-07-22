McGarvey goals give Donegal Minor Ladies Championship win over Tyrone

The Donegal Minor ladies beat their neighbours Tyrone by just a point in the Ulster Championship on Wednesday evening in Omagh.

It finished at Healy Park, Donegal 5-7 (22) Tyrone 1-18 (21)

St Michael's Ciara McGarvey was in stunning form scoring four of the five goals, two of which came from the penalty spot. Downings Siinead McBride score 1-1 while Jodie McFadden and Brenda Carr also got on the scoresheet.

Donegal also needed the help of their keeper Orla Corry who kept them in the game with four fantastic saves.

With wins over Tyrone and Derry, Donegal go to the knockout stage as group 2 winners.