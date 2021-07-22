GAA Preview: Tyrone v Donegal – Michael McShane & Mickey McCann

The north west rivalry this week turns to Hurling as Tyrone host Donegal on Saturday afternoon in Carrickmore with a place in the All Ireland Nickey Rackard Final up for grabs.

Holders Donegal go into the game boosted by the return of Joe Boyle who retired last year but Declan Coulter and Danny Cullen are concerns and Ronan McDermott misses the game through suspension.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann told Oisin Kelly having Boyle back is a huge boost...

Tyrone will be confident after a stunning comeback to beat Armagh and seal home advantage.

Michael McShane sees Donegal as favourites for the game. The Tyrone Manager knows the full squad will have to be utilized to beat Donegal and the conditions...