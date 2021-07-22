€550,000 extra funding for Donegal Connected Hubs announced

It's been announced today that Donegal will recieve €550,000 in funding as a part of a new Connected Hubs Scheme.

The scheme will bring a total of €3 million of funding to the North West region to enhance existing remote working hubs and their broadband connections, as well as a number of other improvements aimed at aiding remote working in the region.

7 Donegal organisations and hubs will benefit from the new funding: Donegal County Council will recieve €250,000 to enhance the Broadband Connection Network across the county, including at Malin Beg, Leghowney, Ray, Carrigart, Tory Island and Croaghlin.

The other centres that will benefit from the extra funding are the Mevagh Family Resource Centre, The BASE Enterprise Centre in Stranorlar, gTeic @ Cill Charthaigh, The Business Hub in Letterkenny, Cowork Plus An Tearmann and Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh.