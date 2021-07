Having gone eight Premier Division games without a win, this weeks FAI Senior Cup meeting in Limerick against Fairview Rangers gives Finn Harps a change of scene.

It's a tie however that Ollie Horgan says will be a difficult one and brings a different type of pressure.

After a disappointing run of results, does the cup bring a welcomed distraction for the group.

The Harps boss has been speaking with Oisin Kelly...