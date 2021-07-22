Delta surge poses a real risk – HSE

A senior health official has warned the surge in Covid cases could break through the "floodwall" of Ireland's vaccinations.

The average number of daily Covid cases has nearly doubled over the last week, from about 600 per day to around 1,200.

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry says a potential surge in cases poses a real risk.

But says the vaccines are holding it back for now..........

Latest HPSE figures show there were 1,252 Covid 19 cases in Donegal in the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, representing just over 10% of cases in Ireland.

That's a 14 incidence rate of 786.5, compared to a national average of 260.5