Concerns over lack of dredging at Magheraroarty Pier continue

Concerns have yet again been raised about dredging at Magheraroarty Pier by a local councillor.

The issue of pier dredging has been ongoing in the Summer months, as many boats are lying dry in the harbour, and also ferries to Tory Island and Inishbofin have been disrupted as a result of the current state of the pier.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that despite the pier being dredged normally each year, the delay in the application process for this year's dredging efforts has caused real issues for the local community in Magheraroarty...