CCC priority is protection of County Final – Ed Byrne

The Donegal CCC say they will do everything in their power to protect playing the 2020 Donegal Senior Championship Final.

They met on Tuesday evening to re-examine the draft fixture timetable with the final scheduled for the last weekend in August.

Confirmation of the actual date and time will be made available as soon as possible.

As flagged last week, the number of games being postponed and the continued high incidence of Covid cases across the County has meant that the free weeks allowed to enable catch-up games to be played will now be fully utilized between now and then.

Speaking to Highland Radio Sport today, Donegal CCC Secretary Ed Byrne says he has big concerns for the coming weeks…