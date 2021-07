28% of Covid-19 tests taken at Buncrana's test centre are positive.

Figures from the HSE show the highest positivity rates for self-referrals as of Tuesday evening, are in Buncrana followed by Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.

Meanwhile, Buncrana also has the highest positivity rate for walk-in testing at 23.6%.

Donegal GP Denis McCauley who is Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation says the figures in Buncrana are shocking: