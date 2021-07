An Irish MEP says there’s been a catalogue of bad faith from the UK side on the Northern Ireland protocol.

It's after the UK called for significant changes to the agreement, saying it's causing major problems for trade.

But the European Commission immediately ruled out renegotiating the deal.

Fianna Fail MEP, Barry Andrews, says the bad faith from the UK means we don't even know if the NI Protocol can work - as they have never properly implemented it according to him....