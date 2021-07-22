1,189 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,430 in NI

1,189 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic, with 95 Covid patients hospitalised, 23 of them in ICU.

North of the border, 1,430 new cases were confirmed today, with no additional covid related deaths.

162 Covid patients are currently being treated in hospital, 10 of them in ICU.

Latest HPSE figures show there were 1,252 Covid 19 cases in Donegal in the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, representing just over 10% of cases in Ireland.

That's a 14 day incidence rate of 786.5, compared to a national average of 260.5