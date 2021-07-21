Watch Reaction: Donegal Minors progress in Ulster Championship

Donegal will play Monaghan in the Ulster Minor Championship quarter final next week in Clones.

They were comprehensive 4-22 to 0-8 winners over Antrim on Wednesday evening at MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey.

Downings Paddy McElwee scored 2-2, MacCumhaill's Kevin McCormick hit 1-5, Captain Luke McGlynn knocked over 0-7 while second half sub Michael Callaghan of the Noamh Columba club scored 1-4.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh watch the game for Highland Radio Sport:



After the match Oisin Kelly spoke with Luke McGlynn and Manager Luke Barrett:

