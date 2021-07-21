UK Government’s plan to amend NI protocol dangerous and worrying – BCAB

The British Government's plan to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol is a very dangerous and worrying development.

That's according to Donegal Pharmacist Tom Murray of Border Communities Against Brexit.

Today the UK government will unveil a so-called 'command paper' - saying the current arrangement is causing significant disruption in the North.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, says the EU must show 'pragmatism and solutions' to address the problems.

Mr Murray says what would have been more effective would be fully implementing the protocol: